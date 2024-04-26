World could add 40% new LNG capacity before decade’s end, report says
Published 10:53 on April 26, 2024 / Last updated at 10:53 on April 26, 2024 / Helen Clark / Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, China, EMEA, International
The world’s long-term supply of LNG may well outstrip demand and markets may tip into oversupply in just two years, according to a report published this week, adding to concerns over the fossil fuel industry's ability to reduce carbon emissions in line with global targets.
The world’s long-term supply of LNG may well outstrip demand and markets may tip into oversupply in just two years, according to a report published this week, adding to concerns over the fossil fuel industry's ability to reduce carbon emissions in line with global targets.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.