WCI Markets: CCA volatility picks up as ARB workshop disappoints, WCAs lose momentum
Published 01:36 on April 26, 2024 / Last updated at 01:36 on April 26, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices traded lower through a volatile week as a highly anticipated rulemaking workshop failed to offer clarity on proposed changes to the cap-and-trade programme, while Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) values declined amidst ongoing muted activity.
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices traded lower through a volatile week as a highly anticipated rulemaking workshop failed to offer clarity on proposed changes to the cap-and-trade programme, while Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) values declined amidst ongoing muted activity.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.