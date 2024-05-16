India mulls adding cookstoves to list of eligible Article 6.2 activities

Published 17:34 on May 16, 2024 / Last updated at 17:34 on May 16, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

The Indian government is considering the inclusion of solar cookstoves as part of a list of activities eligible to generate carbon credits that can be sold abroad under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement, an official told Carbon Pulse on the sidelines of a conference on Thursday.