LCFS Market: Credit prices plunge lower as renewable feedstock tariff hopes sink, stakeholders renew calls for programme stringency

Published 20:04 on May 16, 2024 / Last updated at 20:04 on May 16, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) prices plunged to new all-time lows this week as federal tariff announcements that excluded renewable diesel (RD) feedstocks further pressured an already flooded credit market, market participants said, while the ARB fields further calls for higher programme stringency.