Andalusian startup to evaluate the carbon sink potential of olive trees -media

Published 13:39 on May 16, 2024 / Last updated at 13:39 on May 16, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

A startup in the autonomous Spanish region of Andalusia has obtained EU funding to assess the carbon sequestration potential of traditional olive groves in hopes of engaging carbon markets, as interest grows in carbon farming, according to Spanish media.