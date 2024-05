Cambodia launches APAC-focused initiative to promote carbon policy collaboration

Published 03:22 on May 17, 2024 / Last updated at 03:47 on May 17, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, Other APAC, South Korea, Voluntary

Cambodia's environment ministry has teamed up with a Korean non-profit to launch an APAC-focused initiative, in a bid to encourage collaboration on emissions rights across the region.