Governance gaps, market uncertainty to hinder BNG effectiveness, report says

Shortfalls in the biodiversity net gain (BNG) policy are slated to undermine its long-term effectiveness, with uncertainty about the scheme’s ability to meet demand and governance gaps among the main concerns, the UK’s independent public spending watchdog has said.

The National Audit Office (NAO) released a report on Friday warning that the UK’s Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs (Defra) launched the BNG legislation before ensuring that all the necessary elements were in place for the scheme to be successful.

“The statutory biodiversity net gain scheme … was launched with risks to the long-term effectiveness of the policy,” said Gareth Davies, head of NAO.

“These include uncertainty about whether the fledgling market for biodiversity units scales up to satisfy developers’ demand, risks to enforcement, and gaps in its information,” he added, urging Defra to address these gaps to be able to evaluate the scheme’s impact.

Under the BNG rules, which came into force on Feb. 12, development projects in England need to achieve a net biodiversity improvement of at least 10%.

When on-site enhancements are insufficient to meet the target, developers can generate off-site gains elsewhere or purchase them in a new market.

MARKET READINESS

“Defra is relying on a private sector market for biodiversity units emerging but does not know how rapidly it can scale up or satisfy demand,” said the report.

In 2021, Defra estimated the annual size of the biodiversity units market at £135-274 million, though last year, its project board raised concerns over the market readiness.

Under the BNG scheme, in the event that private markets fail to provide enough credits, Defra can step in as a provider of last resort by selling developers statutory biodiversity units, and channelling income towards enhancing biodiversity in the UK. However, a dedicated spending mechanism has not yet been developed.

“Defra has not yet been able to identify a mechanism that is legal and consistent with, for example, HM Treasury rules on managing public money,” said NAO.

“As a result … it is still exploring a range of options to fulfil the government’s role of biodiversity provider of last resort.”

OVER-BURDENED

The report also warned against the risk of over-burdening local authorities, tasked with ensuring compliance and enforcement under the legislation, and called on Defra to ensure that adequate funding is allocated.

Defra recently established a £29 mln Planning Skills Delivery Fund to upskill local authorities’ personnel, but did not ringfence additional resources to help them monitor or enforce on-site gains.

“For now, there is doubt about whether local authorities will be able to discharge these duties effectively,” said the report.

Although the government agency Natural England will likely take charge of some aspects of the legislation in the future, this does not include central monitoring of how well local authorities are enforcing biodiversity gains.

Last month, London-based law firm BDB Pitmansfive found that only five local authorities in England out of the 317 assessed are sufficiently prepared to enable the creation of conservation agreements for developers to meet BNG requirements.

LACK OF DATA

NAO said that governance gaps could also result in a lack of information needed to understand how well statutory BNG is working.

“Defra is exploring what information might be available from local authority reporting against their statutory biodiversity duty, although this will only be available at five‑yearly intervals,” said the report.

“Without information that is complete and of good quality, there is a risk that the government will not know whether statutory BNG is working as intended, and could miss insights useful for Defra’s wider work to leverage green finance for environmental improvement.”

The BNG legislation has been heralded as pioneering, while facing numerous issues over the last year, including claims it could incentivise building in nature recovery areas, pose serious risks to ecology, and lacks a strong market infrastructure.

Observers are keenly watching the progression of the scheme as it could set a global standard for government nature requirements, while creating a market for statutory biodiversity credits that developers have to buy off-site as a ‘last resort’.

By Sergio Colombo – sergio@carbon-pulse.com

