Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:19 on May 16, 2024 / Last updated at 12:19 on May 16, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

EU carbon allowance prices rallied steadily throughout the morning on Thursday as the Dec-24 EUA contract climbed back into its recent trading range, boosted by a recovery in natural gas prices amid forecasts for lower renewables output.