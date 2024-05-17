Australia Market Roundup: Govt, Greens strike to deal to pass vehicle emissions standards, ACCU issuance rises

Published 04:25 on May 17, 2024 / Last updated at 04:25 on May 17, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia

The federal government and the Greens have agreed to pass legislation on New Vehicle Efficiency Standards (NVES) and oil and gas tax changes in exchange for the government dropping an amendment that would allow oil and gas projects be exempt from federal environmental assessments.