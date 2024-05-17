Malaysia sets legislation table date for CCS

Published 03:36 on May 17, 2024 / Last updated at 03:36 on May 17, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Voluntary

Malaysia has put a firm date on getting more carbon capture and storage (CCS) legislation into parliament, progressing the practice and giving more investment certainty to an increasingly long line of international oil companies willing to partner with state oiler Petronas to store millions of tonnes of CO2 in offshore spaces.