ARB under fire for rejecting EJAC proposals in proposed cap and trade programme updates

Published 04:19 on May 17, 2024 / Last updated at 04:19 on May 17, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US

California regulator ARB at a meeting on Thursday dismissed the state’s Environmental Justice Advisory Committee (EJAC) recommendations to establish no-trade zones, as well as eliminate offsets and free allowances in cap-and-trade rulemaking amendments.