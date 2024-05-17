ARB under fire for rejecting EJAC proposals in proposed cap and trade programme updates
Published 04:19 on May 17, 2024 / Last updated at 04:19 on May 17, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US
California regulator ARB at a meeting on Thursday dismissed the state’s Environmental Justice Advisory Committee (EJAC) recommendations to establish no-trade zones, as well as eliminate offsets and free allowances in cap-and-trade rulemaking amendments.
California regulator ARB at a meeting on Thursday dismissed the state’s Environmental Justice Advisory Committee (EJAC) recommendations to establish no-trade zones, as well as eliminate offsets and free allowances in cap-and-trade rulemaking amendments.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.