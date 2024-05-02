Australia developing savanna fire management ACCU method that credits sequestration for the first time

Published 07:18 on May 2, 2024 / Last updated at 07:18 on May 2, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia

The Australian government is developing two new savanna fire management (SFM) method proposals, including one that will propose to credit sequestration in living vegetation for the first time, a department spokesperson confirmed to Carbon Pulse.