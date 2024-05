Clean Energy Regulator auditing HIR projects, NGER reports

Published 03:22 on May 2, 2024 / Last updated at 03:22 on May 2, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia

A compliance update from the Clean Energy Regulator (CER) Thursday said it had begun gateway audits on several human-induced regeneration (HIR) carbon projects, as well as audits of a number of emissions reports under the NGER scheme.