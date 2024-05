Vietnam state oil company plans CCS carbon credits

Published 07:39 on May 16, 2024 / Last updated at 07:39 on May 16, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Voluntary

Vietnam’s state oiler PetroVietnam is looking to earn carbon credits for carbon capture and storage (CCS) work that would largely utilise its existing assets in addition to its tree planting efforts of recent years.