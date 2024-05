Austria to replace national CO2 pricing scheme with EU ETS2

Published 09:13 on May 16, 2024 / Last updated at 09:13 on May 16, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS

The Austrian Parliament voted in favour of replacing its national carbon pricing scheme for fossil fuels – covering the heating and transport sector – with the EU’s upcoming ETS2, which is due to come into effect as of 2027.