EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:13 on October 31, 2024  /  Last updated at 12:13 on October 31, 2024  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices weakened on Thursday morning, dragged lower by falling natural gas and breaking below a key technical support mid-morning, as the market continued to occupy the €60-€68 range for a ninth week.
European carbon prices weakened on Thursday morning, dragged lower by falling natural gas and breaking below a key technical support mid-morning, as the market continued to occupy the €60-€68 range for a ninth week.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.