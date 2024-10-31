Alliance of asset owners trims annual emissions and sets near-term targets
Published 15:26 on October 31, 2024 / Last updated at 15:26 on October 31, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International
An alliance of large asset owners committed to reaching net zero has so far cut emissions by an average 6% per year since launching, with most members setting decarbonisation targets for 2025 in line with the Paris Agreement goals, according to the group's latest progress report.
An alliance of large asset owners committed to reaching net zero has so far cut emissions by an average 6% per year since launching, with most members setting decarbonisation targets for 2025 in line with the Paris Agreement goals, according to the group's latest progress report.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.