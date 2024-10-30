Africa > COP16: Global South alliance signals biodiversity financing “not working for us”

COP16: Global South alliance signals biodiversity financing “not working for us”

Published 23:20 on October 30, 2024

A group of ministers from 20 countries in the Global South have published a statement seeking urgent action to boost biodiversity financing for developing countries, while flagging issues with the global fund intended to support them. 
