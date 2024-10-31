US policymakers should act now for chance at $135 bln global CDR market opportunity -report
Published 22:43 on October 31, 2024 / Last updated at 22:43 on October 31, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
CO2 removals (CDR) can doubly support states to meet climate targets and tap into an emergent market estimated to reach up to $135 billion by 2040, with opportunity for policymakers to facilitate scale-up, said a US think tank in a report Wednesday.
CO2 removals (CDR) can doubly support states to meet climate targets and tap into an emergent market estimated to reach up to $135 billion by 2040, with opportunity for policymakers to facilitate scale-up, said a US think tank in a report Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.