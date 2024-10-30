Brazilian prosecutor’s office asks to escalate state-level carbon market cases to feds
Published 23:53 on October 30, 2024 / Last updated at 23:53 on October 30, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
Brazil’s Federal Public Prosecutor’s office (MPF) on Tuesday called upon state courts to decline three carbon project cases in favour of federal jurisdiction, in the name of addressing carbon markets questions of national consequence.
