Macao opens international carbon exchange

Published 07:45 on October 31, 2024  /  Last updated at 07:45 on October 31, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, China, Voluntary

Macao this week unveiled a voluntary carbon exchange backed by a leading Chinese private equity firm, which aims to help China link up with international markets.
