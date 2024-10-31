Asia Pacific > PNG closer to carbon market, confirms COP29 boycott

PNG closer to carbon market, confirms COP29 boycott

Published 10:24 on October 31, 2024  /  Last updated at 10:24 on October 31, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Papua New Guinea is closer to a carbon market but is waiting on a few key steps, a senior official said this week, as news comes the nation has confirmed it will boycott this year’s COP29 summit in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Papua New Guinea is closer to a carbon market but is waiting on a few key steps, a senior official said this week, as news comes the nation has confirmed it will boycott this year’s COP29 summit in Baku, Azerbaijan.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.