TotalEnergies sees direct emissions rise in third quarter

Published 15:10 on October 31, 2024  /  Last updated at 15:10 on October 31, 2024  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International

TotalEnergies emitted more direct greenhouse gasses in the third quarter because of increasing gas-fired power plant use in the US and Europe, the energy company revealed Thursday.
