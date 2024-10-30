Americas > COP16: Emergency session finds early cash for coral reefs, urges immediate action

COP16: Emergency session finds early cash for coral reefs, urges immediate action

Published 22:44 on October 30, 2024  /  Last updated at 22:44 on October 30, 2024  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA, International

A special emergency session on coral reefs at the UN biodiversity talks in Colombia on Wednesday urgently called for increased funding for reef protection, with a handful of governments and philanthropies putting up an initial $150 million for a global fund.
A special emergency session on coral reefs at the UN biodiversity talks in Colombia on Wednesday urgently called for increased funding for reef protection, with a handful of governments and philanthropies putting up an initial $150 million for a global fund.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.