Americas > US DAC developer establishes sorbent manufacturing plant in Missouri

US DAC developer establishes sorbent manufacturing plant in Missouri

Published 19:51 on October 31, 2024  /  Last updated at 19:51 on October 31, 2024  / /  Americas, US, Voluntary

A US-based direct air capture (DAC) developer announced Thursday that it will begin manufacturing a novel sorbent material that will be able to passively remove CO2 from the atmosphere.
A US-based direct air capture (DAC) developer announced Thursday that it will begin manufacturing a novel sorbent material that will be able to passively remove CO2 from the atmosphere.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.