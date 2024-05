INTERVIEW: UK public bank to invest in green sectors deemed too risky for private finance

Published 09:07 on May 16, 2024 / Last updated at 09:07 on May 16, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA

The state-owned UK Infrastructure Bank is looking to put money where private investors are not yet willing to go, in an effort to solve the problems standing in the way of reaching net zero emissions by 2050.