FII24: Carbon registries urged to integrate AI into methodologies

Published 07:06 on October 31, 2024 / Last updated at 07:06 on October 31, 2024 / Nick Ferris / EMEA, Middle East, Nature-based, Voluntary

Mainstream registries on the voluntary carbon market (VCM) should move more quickly on integrating AI into methodologies and monitoring systems in order to speed up their processes and ensure greater efficacy of their approaches, the CEO of a technology provider in the space has said.