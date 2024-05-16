UPDATE – Two carbon project financiers report combined $72 mln in Asian investment losses

Published 03:45 on May 16, 2024 / Last updated at 05:28 on May 16, 2024 / Mike Szabo / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Two Toronto-based voluntary carbon project financiers on Wednesday reported a combined $72 mln in unrelated losses to their investments in Asia, raising fresh warnings for backers of such initiatives.