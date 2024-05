EU countries cut gas under REPowerEU, but risk missing new target -analysts

Published 16:11 on May 16, 2024 / Last updated at 16:11 on May 16, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS

EU gas reductions are on track with objectives, two years into the bloc's plan to end reliance on Russian fossil fuels before 2030, although the new target for 2024-25 leaves room for a step backwards, analysts said.