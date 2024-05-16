Australian carbon project developer partners with investment firm to finance environmental plantings projects
Published 07:12 on May 16, 2024 / Last updated at 07:12 on May 16, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
An Australian carbon project developer has acquired land funded by an investment firm in exchange for the proceeds of Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) generated and sold from the property, they announced Thursday.
An Australian carbon project developer has acquired land funded by an investment firm in exchange for the proceeds of Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) generated and sold from the property, they announced Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.