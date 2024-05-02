Agri-carbon investor adds 300k hectares in Ukraine to voluntary credit programme

Published 12:24 on May 2, 2024 / Last updated at 12:24 on May 2, 2024 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

A European climate tech investor, specialising in decarbonising agriculture, has added 300,000 hectares of farmland in western and central Ukraine to its carbon programme, which will then be certified for voluntary soil-based credits from more sustainable practices.