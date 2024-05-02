ANALYSIS: ‘Old habits die hard’ as polluters continue to surrender EUAs in April despite deadline shift

Published 12:21 on May 2, 2024 / Last updated at 12:21 on May 2, 2024 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS

Compliance entities have continued to surrender large volumes of European carbon allowances in April despite the deadline moving to the end of September this year, with analysts attributing this to a case of 'old habits die hard' given the limited finanical benefit for giving up the permits in advance.