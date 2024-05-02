ANALYSIS: ‘Old habits die hard’ as polluters continue to surrender EUAs in April despite deadline shift
Published 12:21 on May 2, 2024 / Last updated at 12:21 on May 2, 2024 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS
Compliance entities have continued to surrender large volumes of European carbon allowances in April despite the deadline moving to the end of September this year, with analysts attributing this to a case of 'old habits die hard' given the limited finanical benefit for giving up the permits in advance.
Compliance entities have continued to surrender large volumes of European carbon allowances in April despite the deadline moving to the end of September this year, with analysts attributing this to a case of 'old habits die hard' given the limited finanical benefit for giving up the permits in advance.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.