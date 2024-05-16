INTERVIEW: UK investor explores generating biodiversity credits in Scotland

Asset manager Gresham House is preparing for the possibility of generating voluntary biodiversity credits from parts of its forestry sites in Scotland, Carbon Pulse has learned.

The London-based investor is working on collecting the metrics necessary to generate biodiversity credits, in partnership with a standard-setter it could not name, said Rebecca Craddock-Taylor, its director of sustainable investment.

An assessment of indicator results during the second half of this year should help to clarify whether it will progress with its work on biodiversity credits.

“We have an opportunity within our forestry business to generate biodiversity credits. In order to do that, we’ve got a big project in terms of assessing the biodiversity baseline across all of our forestry assets,” said Craddock-Taylor.

Gresham House’s involvement in biodiversity credits is significant because few institutional investors have revealed an engagement with such initiatives so far. The participation of large financiers is considered key to scaling private finance.

The investor had around £3.5 billion assets under management in forestry as of the end of 2023, planting 6.4 million trees and sequestering 1.9 mln tonnes of CO2e throughout the year.

Most of the financier’s assets are in Scotland, alongside some in Ireland, while it is looking to expand into Australia and New Zealand.

Gresham House is one of the leading investors in biodiversity markets. In February, it launched a fund for investing in biodiversity credits that seeks to attract a total of $380 mln.

The financier also funds the Environment Bank, which is developing 6,000 acres of habitat creation facilitated by the biodiversity net gain legislation (BNG) in England.

A GOOD EXERCISE

Gresham House is exploring whether there are ways to create biodiversity uplift for credits in pieces of land, rather than across whole forests, said Craddock-Taylor.

“There are restrictions around stacking revenues. So right now, we wouldn’t be able to generate biodiversity credits on top of timber revenue,” she said.

Stacking means selling a variety of ecosystem services from the same land under separate transactions.

The asset manager already works to protect biodiversity across its land. It produced a report last year with Pensions for Purpose on incorporating nature into asset owner decision making.

In trying to understand how biodiversity credits would work with commercial forestry, Gresham House is considering how planting different tree species would affect nature uplift.

“There has to be quite a lot of work done prior to launching any solution to get the data right,” said Craddock-Taylor.

“We don’t even know if it’s possible. It’s still a very good exercise for us to be doing nonetheless, because we really have to understand the biodiversity across our forests … given that we are a very large land manager in the UK.”

There is some demand already for biodiversity credits from frontrunning corporates, set to increase as they realise their nature risks, but buyers cannot be voluntary for markets to take off, she said.

Several other private initiatives are underway in Scotland, as the country seeks to create a pipeline of investable nature projects, including fellow London-based investor Foresight Group considering generating biodiversity credits from sites spanning 6,880 hectares.

Scotland does not have a clear biodiversity credit plan yet, but project developer CreditNature is in the process of developing a platform for biodiversity credits in the country, backed by the government.

NASCENT ENGLISH MARKET

UK investors appear to prefer the idea of generating voluntary carbon or biodiversity credits in order to offset the emissions and nature loss in their portfolios (52%), rather than purchasing them on a conceptual open market (5%), according to Gresham House-commissioned research published this month.

However, investors said that voluntary credit markets need more standardisation to enable them, according to the survey of 22 UK institutional asset owners conducted in March.

The survey showed biodiversity credits are “definitely interesting” for investors, on the back of the mandatory BNG legislation in England, Craddock-Taylor said.

Involvement from institutional investors in English biodiversity markets is happening, with a lot of potential, though it is currently nascent, she said.

By Thomas Cox – t.cox@carbon-pulse.com

