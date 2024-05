World could miss Paris temperature target by factor of 100% -report

Published 10:51 on May 2, 2024 / Last updated at 10:51 on May 2, 2024 / Helen Clark / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International

The world is far off track to keep warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels or the temperature needed to avoid catastrophic climate change, according to research released Thursday.