Korean tech firm launches carbon verification services, supports exporters to meet EU data disclosure rules

Published 10:42 on May 2, 2024 / Last updated at 10:42 on May 2, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, South Korea

The tech arm of a South Korean conglomerate has launched verification services to help domestic emitters cope with tighter data disclosure requirements proposed by the EU, it announced Thursday.