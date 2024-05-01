Asset manager sets aside 10% of 1,900-ha regenerative agriculture project for biodiversity

Climate Asset Management has acquired 1,900 hectares of farmland collectively across Spain and Portugal for regenerative agriculture, setting aside 10% for biodiversity while exploring ecosystem services.

The London-based natural capital firm has signed an agreement to acquire the land from nut processing company Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition involves 14 properties around the Badajoz and Granada cities in south Spain, and in the Portoalegre municipality in east Portugal, with approximately 1,640 hectares of almond, walnut, and pistachio orchards.

Climate Asset Management is exploring options for monetising ecosystem services from the initiative, said Carl Atkin-House, its senior investment manager.

“Our commitment of managing 10% of all of our farmland for nature will see us develop specific management strategies to use unplanted parts of the farms that are currently not being actively managed, and transforming them into focused biodiversity areas,” Atkin-House told Carbon Pulse.

“Being net zero and contributing to the nature-positive transition are fundamental components of our overall strategy, but we will explore opportunities to monetise ecosystem services income through carbon and other credits where appropriate.”

Almond trees in the Iberian initiative. Credit: Climate Asset Management

Local company Bolschare Agriculture will manage the orchards through practices such as planting crops to support the soil, improving water efficiency, and reducing chemical usage.

“By transitioning conventionally managed orchards to a regenerative approach, we aim to see significant benefits for biodiversity through a reduction in artificial input use, and the building of wider ecosystem resilience through, among other things, regenerating soil organic matter and soil carbon,” Atkin-House said.

“We’re pleased that this acquisition will see our Iberian agricultural portfolio grow to over 3,000 ha of perennial crops, and firmly establishes us as a leading regenerative agricultural producer in the region.”

PROJECT PIPELINE

Institutional investors have a growing appetite for opportunities in natural capital, said Ben O’Donnell, chief investment officer of Climate Asset Management’s Natural Capital Strategy, in a statement.

“We are continuing to raise and deploy funds for our Natural Capital Strategy through a healthy pipeline of projects in Australia, New Zealand, North America, and Europe,” O’Donnell said.

The acquisition is the fourth large-scale regenerative agriculture project acquired by Climate Asset Management’s Natural Capital Strategy.

The strategy buys land with the aim of increasing its value through regenerative agricultural or sustainable forestry practices, setting aside 10% for biodiversity, before selling it.

As of last year, the fund had raised around $325 million towards a target sum of $1 billion. It was founded on the idea of mainstreaming nature investments.

In September, the fund bought around 1,800 ha of farmland in northeast Australia for sustainable macadamia nut farming, while setting aside 10% of the land for creating a biodiversity corridor between two national parks.

At the time of purchase, an executive at the firm said he hoped the Australian project would eventually generate biodiversity, carbon, or reef credits.

Climate Asset Management also has a separate Nature Based Carbon Strategy focused on carbon credits.

By Thomas Cox – t.cox@carbon-pulse.com

*** Click here to sign up to our twice-weekly biodiversity newsletter ***