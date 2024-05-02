Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:22 on May 2, 2024 / Last updated at 12:22 on May 2, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices jumped sharply on Thursday morning, following a leap in natural gas prices, as speculative traders were said to be further reducing their short positions in carbon after Wednesday's Commitment of Traders data showed investment funds had trimmed their overall bearish bets for a third week in a row.
