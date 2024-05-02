‘Key things have changed’ in Article 6 negotiations since COP28, says lead UK negotiator

The UK’s lead negotiator on Article 6 carbon markets negotiations has said that key aspects of the negotiations have changed in the months since parties failed to reach an agreement last December at COP28 in Dubai.