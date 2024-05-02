Mismatch in Rimba Raya forestry concession licence, carbon accounting area size not addressed in verification report
Published 14:09 on May 2, 2024 / Last updated at 14:09 on May 2, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
Controversy continues to surround the Rimba Raya Biodiversity Reserve project after Verra was unable to comment on a mismatch in the project boundary and forestry licence area, which was reportedly cited by the Indonesian government as a reason for cancelling the contract of the concession holder for the giant REDD+ project.
