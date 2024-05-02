Shell urges shareholders to vote down tougher Scope 3 emissions targets as it unveils bumper oil and gas profits
Published 14:17 on May 2, 2024 / Last updated at 14:17 on May 2, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / EMEA, International, Voluntary
Shell unveiled Thursday better than-expected profits of $7.7 billion in the first quarter, and announced it would buy back $3.5 bln worth of shares over the next three months, as it sought to ward off a showdown with investors over its Scope 3 emissions.
