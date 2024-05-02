EU green steel scale-up is stymied by higher cost of materials, study finds

Published 15:57 on May 2, 2024 / Last updated at 15:57 on May 2, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Asia Pacific, Australia, EMEA, International

The high price of cleaner materials is threatening the economic viability of producing green steel in Europe, requiring far higher taxes or incentives to drive the shift from grey steel, or more imports of iron ore, according to research published on Thursday.