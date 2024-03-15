Norway to scrap floor price for EU ETS compensation scheme, set annual grant ceiling
Published 11:51 on March 15, 2024 / Last updated at 11:51 on March 15, 2024 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, EU ETS
Norway is scrapping the floor price for its indirect EU ETS cost compensation scheme and introducing an annual ceiling on the total amount of grant funding available to companies, which is intended to shield energy-intensive industries from carbon leakage.
Norway is scrapping the floor price for its indirect EU ETS cost compensation scheme and introducing an annual ceiling on the total amount of grant funding available to companies, which is intended to shield energy-intensive industries from carbon leakage.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.