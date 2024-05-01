EU ETS2 prices could almost quadruple with weak energy efficiency policies in place -report

Published 17:27 on May 1, 2024 / Last updated at 17:27 on May 1, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS

The 2030 prices of the EU’s new heating and transport carbon market (ETS2) could be around four times higher if weak energy efficiency policies are implemented across the bloc, compared to a more ambitious scenario, new analysis has found.