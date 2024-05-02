Major Canadian power producer folds C$2.4 bln CCS project
Published 01:20 on May 2, 2024 / Last updated at 01:20 on May 2, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada
An Alberta-based power generator scrapped its C$2.4 bln ($1.7 bln) carbon capture and storage (CCS) project, citing it as not economically feasible, following attempts over several months to secure a carbon contract for difference (CCfD) agreement with the Canadian government.
