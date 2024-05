EU carbon prices to triple by 2035, analysts predict, publishing amongst first ETS Phase 5 forecasts

Published 01:14 on May 2, 2024 / Last updated at 01:14 on May 2, 2024 / EMEA, EU ETS

EU carbon prices are expected to triple to around €200 in 2035, analysts said this week, making them among the first teams of experts to forecast out that far.