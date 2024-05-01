Developers mixed in willingness to engage with Article 6 market, says standard body

A carbon standard has said it sees a mixed approach among developers on their readiness to engage with Article 6, with some preferring to only transact on the voluntary market due to perceived investment uncertainties and risks relating to the UN mechanisms, while others are attracted to the high potential prices.