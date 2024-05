Removals buyers’ group seals $58.3 mln offtake with US CDR developer

Published 18:39 on May 1, 2024 / Last updated at 18:39 on May 1, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US, Voluntary

A buyers' club and a Houston-headquartered CO2 removal (CDR) developer announced Wednesday the signing of an $58.3 million multi-year offtake agreement, as the group continues its support of the developing market.