Global carbon capture tech “prohibitively expensive”, Indian companies should use domestic solutions instead -official

Published 13:00 on May 2, 2024 / Last updated at 13:00 on May 2, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Carbon capture technologies offered by foreign companies are prohibitively expensive, however, the use of domestic technologies can help Indian companies bring down the costs of decarbonisation drastically, an official told a webinar Thursday.