US details guidance for SAF credit generation under IRA

Published 01:42 on May 2, 2024 / Last updated at 01:42 on May 2, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US, Voluntary

The US Department of the Treasury and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) on Tuesday released their updated guidance for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) tax credits to establish eligibility for fuel producers, incorporating avenues to reward the use of renewable natural gas (RNG) and carbon capture and storage (CCS).