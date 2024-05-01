Climate fund selects 13 carbon removal projects for invesment from 2024 cohort

Published 17:08 on May 1, 2024 / Last updated at 17:08 on May 1, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Voluntary

A fund created as an alternative to carbon offsetting by a EU-based climate project platform has selected 13 activities from the durable carbon removal (CDR) sector from which it will pre-purchase removals in a bid to help scale the nascent industry.